KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting another nine new cases of COVID-19.

There have now been a total of 2,092 cases in the region since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,865 have been resolved, while 120 people have died from the disease to date.

That leaves 107 known active cases in the region, a number that remained unchanged Tuesday as the increase in resolved cases matched that of the new ones.

Public health officials also reported that an additional 4,866 more tests had been done since numbers were last updated on Friday. That works out to about 1,215 new tests per day.

More than 168,000 tests have been done in Waterloo Region so far.

Officials also ended one active outbreak on Tuesday. They had declared one at Stirling Heights long-term care home back on Oct. 13 after one resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

There are four still four active outbreaks in the region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: one case in staff

Place of worship event: 18 total cases

Energy and utilities workplace: two total cases

WRDSB before-and-after school program: one total case

Across Ontario, public health officials reported another 827 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As has been the case over the past couple weeks, most of them were centred around the province's four hotspots.

Toronto saw the brunt of the cases with 355, while Peel Region reported 169 new cases. York Region saw another 89 cases on Monday and Ottawa reported another 58.

Ontario also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in the province, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 3,103.