KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday after cases spiked at the end of the week.

Nearly 80 cases have been reported in the region since Oct. 29, pushing the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 2,192.

That number includes 1,948 resolved cases and 121 deaths. The most recent COVID-19 death in the region happened over the weekend and was the first in over two months.

That leaves 123 active cases in the region. Eight of those people are in hospital.

Public health officials declared one new outbreak in the region, this time at a before-and-after school program. There are five other active outbreaks:

Manufacturing/industrial workplace: three total cases

Energy and utilities workplace: two total cases

Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School: two total cases

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School: four total cases

Conestoga Doon Campus Child Care Centre: one total case

There have been a total of 171,043 tests done in the region to date.

Ontario as a whole reported 948 new infections on Monday after the number of new cases eclipsed 1,000 on Saturday. The recent case increases bring the province's seven-day average to an all-time high of 919.

Most of Monday's cases were reported in Ontario's hotspots, with 315 in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa.

The province's positivity rate hit 3.4 per cent on just over 27,900 tests, a significant increase from the 2.6 per cent reported the day before.

Monday's new lab-confirmed cases bring Ontario's total number of cases to 77,655, including 66,407 resolved cases and 3,152 deaths.