KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province prepared to release new projections for the spread of the disease.

There have now been a total of 2,100 cases in the region since the pandemic began. That number includes 1,906 resolved cases—an increase of 19 from the day before—and 120 deaths.

The region's death toll from COVID-19 has remained stable for more than two months.

There are now 88 active cases in the region, which is five fewer than Wednesday.

Public health officials also declared a new outbreak in the region, this one at a Kitchener elementary school. Our Lady of Grace CES has had a total of three cases, after first reporting a case in a staff member back on Oct. 25.

There are five other active outbreaks in the region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: one case in staff

Manufacturing/industrial workplace: three total cases

Energy and utilities workplace: two total cases

Event at a place of worship: 18 total cases

WRDSB before-and-after school program: one total case

Across the province there were 936 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday as the province planned to release its new projections.

Most of the new cases were reported in Ontario's hotspots. Toronto reported 420 new cases, while Peel Region saw 169. York Region, meanwhile, reported another 96 cases, and Ottawa had another 58.

The rest of Ontario combined for the remaining 193. In addition to Waterloo Region, there were double-digit case increases in Hamilton, Halton Region, Simcoe Muskoka, Durham Region and Niagara Region.

Ontario has seen nearly 74,000 cases since the pandemic began, including 63,123 resolved cases and 3,118 deaths.