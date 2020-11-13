KITCHENER -- The Brant County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Brantford KFC on Thursday after three cases were found in people associated with it.

It was declared at the location in the Lynden Park Mall.

According to a news release, the individuals were present between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9 and may have passed the illness to others. The trio that tested positive are self-isolating for 10 days.

As of the time of release, no customers had tested positive for COVID-19. Public health officials said they found no public-facing PPE breaches, therefore classifying the risk to customers as low.

Still, anyone who was there between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9 and is concerned about possible exposure is asked to contact the Brant Community Healthcare System.

Brant County is currently in the province's yellow "protect" category under the province's tiered COVID-19 response framework.

There have been 365 cases of COVID-19 in the region to date, including 288 that are considered resolved and five that have ended in death. That leaves 72 active cases in the area.