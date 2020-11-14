KITCHENER -- There have been 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region, once again breaking the record of most non-outbreak related cases confirmed in a day.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update saw the total number increase by 62 to account for possible missed cases or other errors.

Another 30 cases have been considered resolved, no new related deaths have been reported, while the number of active cases has increased by 32.

This brings the totals to 2,639 confirmed cases, 2,200 resolved, 121 deaths, and 318 active cases.

The number of active outbreaks increased by four on Saturday to a total of 23 in Waterloo Region.

Public health has listed two cases related to one construction site, eight to another construction site, two to an office setting, three to a manufacturing workplace, and have declared an outbreak at a wing in Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The outbreak at Avenue Road Public School in Cambridge has been declared over.

Nine Waterloo Region residents are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

In Ontario, health officials reported another record-breaking number of 1,581 new infections on Saturday.

The province has also added 20 more deaths, which is the highest single-day death toll reported since the start of the pandemic’s second wave.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 92,761, including 3,332 deaths and 77,241 recoveries.