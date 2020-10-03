KITCHENER -- Another 22 cases of COVID-19 have confirmed by the Region of Waterloo.

Public Health’s Saturday morning dashboard update also includes 13 new resolved cases, while the number of deaths has remained steady at 120 for well over a month.

There have now been 1,766 total cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, 1,493 resolved, and more than 135,000 tests administered since the pandemic began.

An outbreak at Kitchener Collegiate Institute has been declared over after one week where two cases were reported.

Two cases have been reported at French Catholic school École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger in Kitchener and an outbreak has been delcared.

The total number of outbreaks in Waterloo Region remains at five, as four others continue at:

One congregate setting: two cases in residents, two in staff

One food/beverage service: four total cases

Two child-care outbreaks: two total cases

In Ontario, new COVID-19 infections have dropped to the 600s after the province recorded its highest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday.

Health officials reported 653 new cases of the disease on Saturday morning, down from the 732 infections logged a day earlier.

The province also added four more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24-hour period and 435 cases it now considers to be resolved.

As well, 37 more deaths were added due to what the province calls data remediation. The province said the 37 COVID-19-related deaths, and a “number of” other cases, were added based on a “data review” at Toronto Public Health.

Saturday's report brings the province’s COVID-19 case total to 53,633—including 2,968 deaths and 45,285 recoveries—a 1.2 per cent increase over Friday's total.

Right now, there are 5,380 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.