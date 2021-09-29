Public health collecting student vaccination info to manage cases, outbreaks in schools

KITCHENER -

Health officials are reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination status of local students to help guide case and outbreak management in schools.

A joint letter from the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board said "understanding the student immunization status and coverage within classes and schools will better enable public health units to respond if there is an outbreak."

Information will only be collected for students who are eligible for the vaccine. It is currently available to anyone born in 2009 or earlier.

Health units may reach out to families about a student's vaccination status if they have questions about dose timing or other information.

Officials said all information will be confidential.