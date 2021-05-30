KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is asking anyone who arrived in the area from the Mary River Mine site in Nunavut in the month of May to self-isolate and contact them.

In a Sunday news release, health officials say a large COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the site, operated by the Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation, in early May.

The outbreak involves the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India. Those who have returned from the mine since April 30 are considered high risk contacts.

Public health says they have been notified of one case and seven high risk contacts in Waterloo Region relating to the mine.

Anyone returning from the mine within the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for two weeks, get tested right away, and get tested again on the 10th day of isolation.

Those who returned more than 14 days ago should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they get a negative test.

Safe isolation sites and COVID-19 testing can both be booked online.