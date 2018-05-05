

CTV Kitchener





A public funeral was held for Kaden Young on Saturday morning, two weeks after his body was discovered by a fisherman.

Young, 3, was swept away from his mother’s arms into the river near Grand Valley in February.

In a Facebook post, his mother wrote the funeral would be held on May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.

A Vigil was held in Belwood on April 25, just days after the boy’s body was found.

Hundreds of people braved the wind and rain and lit candles in memory of the toddler.