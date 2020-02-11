KITCHENER -- Public elementary school teachers are walking the picket line as pressure mounts against the government in contract talks.

Dozens walked the line during the second province-wide walkout.

Rotating strikes are targeting different school boards each day this week: elementary schools within the Waterloo Region District School Board are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

All four of the province's teachers' unions are involved in some form of job action.

Schools, teachers and education workers within the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation have scheduled a one-day strike on Thursday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that compensation is the main issue, and that teachers are advancing higher wages at the expense of their students.

But teachers disagree.

"We have already lost what we are asking for because as of tomorrow it will be 2.5 that we have lost in our wages, so it's not about the money," one picketing teacher says.

"He can say what he wants, but I'm doing this for my class and for the future classes."