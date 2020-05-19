KITCHENER -- Should the public be informed if a driver with Grand River Transit tests positive for COVID-19?

According to officials with the Region of Waterloo, the answer is no.

GRT employees were sent a memo Saturday saying one of their drivers had tested positive for the virus.

“He has been off and will be off for another few days,” says Mike Murray, the CAO for the Region of Waterloo.

But no notice was issued to the public.

The region says they don’t see that as a priority.

“We don’t’ think that would have added any value in terms of additional safety for either operators or the travelling public,” says Murray.

The policies surrounding the issue vary city by city.

In Toronto, the TTC posts a list of workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 on their website. While it does not reveal names, it does list their job titles and where they work.

The TTC insists it’s an added safety measure for both staff members and transit riders.

“We thought it was important for them,” says TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “If there was a particular route they were on, they may want to follow up with a health professional.”

One rider who spoke to CTV Kitchener says it should be treated as a courtesy.

“They should let us know if it’s a driver or one of the mechanics,” she says. “It makes a difference if people are taking the bus.”

As more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region, Grand River Transit began implementing more safety measures. Those included rear-door boarding, more frequent cleaning and limiting passengers on each bus.

“We blocked off the front of the bus to keep more space between the operators and the customers,” says Murray. “We think everybody was adequately and safely protected.”

Some of those pandemic safety measures will be changing starting next month.

Grand River Transit will be reinstating front-door boarding and plexiglass will be installed on all buses.

They say service will ramp back up and riders will be required to pay a fare.

The Region of Waterloo reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,037.