

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – The Region of Waterloo launched a public input process to understand citizens' priorities on how and where to grow from now until 2041.

The region is currently reviewing the Regional Official Plan, which guides long-term growth and development, saying public input is critical.

“We’ve heard from residents in the past that protecting the environment, water and employment land are also important, now we want to get their ideas going forward,” said Tom Galloway, the region's chair for the planning and works committee.

Waterloo Region's population is expected to reach 835,000 people and 404,000 jobs by 2041.

A series of public input meetings and an online engagement website will collect ideas on what the region should look like.

Opinions are being gathered on topics like housing, transportation, agriculture, conservation, communities and employment.