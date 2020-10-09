KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Service has a new canine recruit: Züri the psychiatric service dog.

The five-year-old Giant Schnauzer is the first psychiatric service dog to ever join the force.

"She has been playing a pivotal role in the recovery of one of our members and helped facilitate their successful return to work this year after having been diagnosed with mental health injuries in 2016," Guelph police said in a Facebook post. "They are now working together in our Forensic Video Unit, helping to manage the influx of digital evidence."

Dogs like Züri help their handlers manage psychiatric disabilities and can perform tasks to help with their handler's mental health injuries in a number of ways, like stopping injurious behaviours, checking the environment for hazards, sensing oncoming panic attacks and reminding their handlers to take medication.

"The Guelph Police Service is committed to our members’ mental health and overall well-being, and we are very proud to have Züri as a part of our team," the Facebook post said.