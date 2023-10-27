KITCHENER
Kitchener

Prowler reported in Meinzinger Park area

Kitchener's Meinzinger Park area is seen on Oct. 27, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Kitchener's Meinzinger Park area is seen on Oct. 27, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who’s allegedly been peering into windows in Kitchener’s Meinzinger Park neighbourhood.

Police say they’ve received several reports about him since September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or provide an anonymous to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News