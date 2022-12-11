Provincial police renew calls for information in Brant County homicide case

Police are hoping someone is able to provide a break in the homicide case concerning the death of Gordon Oughtred.

On Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) renewed calls for tips from the public and tweeted photo of the 82-year-old who was found dead at an address on Salt Springs Church Road, just outside of Brantford, on Nov. 24.

The call initially came in as a sudden death, but was later ruled a homicide by investigators.

OPP are asking anyone who has information to help with the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

A dedicated email for tips has also been set up: Opp.oughtred.homicide@opp.ca