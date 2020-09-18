KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a fire at an abandoned residence in West Perth last month is now being investigated as an arson.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Road 164, just south of Mitchell, around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. When fire crews and police arrived, they said the abandoned residence was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators estimate the damage cost at $200,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is helping with the investigation, police say in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.