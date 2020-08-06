KITCHENER -- Provincial in Brant County have resumed searching Grand River for a man who went missing on Wednesday night.

The search paused briefly on Thursday morning, but started again in the early afternoon.

The OPP's underwater dive team was in the water searching for Nagim Mohamed, a 24-year-old Hamilton man who went into the water and didn't return. He was reported missing just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

According to police, Mohamed took a personal watercraft onto the river on Wednesday evening. They say he wasn't wearing a life jacket at the time. His watercraft was found three kilometres east of the park just before 8 p.m.

The OPP are reminding people to take proper safety precautions before heading out into the water.

"Just want to put it out there to anyone that may be a water enthusiast, that if you are travelling out on the water, that you are wearing your [personal floatation device] and your life jacket," Const. Ed Sanchuk with the OPP said. "It's too late to put it on once you're out on the water. Once you fall in, it will save your life. Regardless of how strong a swimmer you are, or how weak you are, always make sure to go out with a buddy system."

The OPP and local fire departments used thermal imaging to search for Mohamed on Wednesday but were unable to find him.