KITCHENER
    • Provincial government to accept proposals to replace Kitchener bridge

    Dignitaries gather on Feb 14. 2024 to announce the next phase of the province's plan to widen Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph. (CTV News Kitchener/Heather Senoran) Dignitaries gather on Feb 14. 2024 to announce the next phase of the province's plan to widen Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph. (CTV News Kitchener/Heather Senoran)
    The Ontario government will start accepting proposals to replace a Kitchener bridge later this month.

    The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.

    In a release, the province says the work is being done to accommodate the future widening of Highway 7.

    “Today’s announcement is an important next step in the provincial government’s commitment to move the Highway 7 project forward,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

    “The construction of the Frederick Street Bridge will not only help connect residents and businesses between Kitchener, Guelph and surrounding areas but will also be key to moving goods throughout southern Ontario, across Canada and elsewhere in North America.”

    Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria said, “The people of Kitchener-Waterloo have waited far too long for the new Highway 7. That is why our government has made it a priority to move this project forward. The new highway will be a game changer for the region, ensuring the efficient movement of people and goods across southern Ontario, with commuters spending less time sitting in traffic and more time doing what matters most to them.”

    HIGHWAY 7 PROMISES

    The construction of the four-lane highway has been promised for at least three decades, but gained momentum in 2007 under former Liberal Minister of Transportation Donna Cansfield.

    Since then, progress has been slow, most notably with the completion of the Victoria Street Bridge in 2018.

    The Progressive Conservatives officially committed funding in 2020, but a firm timeline was not established.

    Premier Doug Ford reiterated his support for the project during a campaign stop in Kitchener in 2022, and the bridge was featured in the 2023 provincial budget.

    With reporting from Heather Senoran.

