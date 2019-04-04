Featured
Province-wide, students plan to protest funding changes
Students at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School protest cuts to education funding. March 20, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 7:32AM EDT
Thousands of students across Ontario, including here in Waterloo Region, are planning to walk out of class Thursday afternoon in protest of the Ford government's education policies.
Organizers say they're angry about increased class sizes and other changes, including cuts to education funding, that they fear could impact them.
