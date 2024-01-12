Province to help build new children’s treatment centre in Brantford

The Ontario government is planning to build a new facility in Brantford that aims to increase access to services for children and youth with special needs and their families.

The goal for the modern facility for the Lansdowne Children’s Centre is to help families in Brantford, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties, Six Nations of the Grand River, and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

There is an existing Lansdowne Children’s Centre located on Mt Pleasant St. in Brantford.

“A larger, state-of-the-art Lansdowne Children’s Centre will have the ability to serve more children and youth in Brantford and surrounding areas, ensuring enhanced accessibility, shorter wait times and improved service delivery,” said Michael Parsa, the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, in the release.

The project scope, budget, location and timeline for construction has not yet been finalized.

The new Lansdowne Children’s Centre is expected to provide the additional space needed to treat more children beyond the current 3,500 being served in the area. The province said it will reduce wait times for a range of children’s rehabilitation and respite supports.

Specialized services and supports in a safe and accessible space include: