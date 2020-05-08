KITCHENER -- Thousands of surgeries have been put on hold because of the pandemic and yesterday the province announced a plan for hospitals to resume these procedures.

However, there is still a province-wide backlog and no real timeline for surgeries to resume, leaving some patients in limbo.

That includes Dylan Charbonneau who uses a dialysis machine four to five times a week while he waits for a kidney transplant from his mom.

“They gave me a call pretty much a week before just to let me know that they are still undecided of surgery dates,” says Charbonneau, who is awaiting surgery.

His surgery was scheduled mid-April but cancelled because of COVID-19.

“People are counting on procedures to resume. This has weighed heavily on all of us,” says Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Officials on Thursday unveiling criteria for hospitals to follow before surgeries can ramp up, including a stable number of COVID-19 cases, a supply of personal protective equipment, a supply of medications and an adequate number of inpatient and intensive care unit beds.

“That anxiety of waiting, waiting for when things will start back up and then knowing when you go back into the hospitals is everything going to be safe for the recoveries,” says Devon Yoell, awaiting surgery.

At St. Mary’s Hospital there usually see around 840 elective cases a month, currently the hospital is prioritizing emergency surgeries.

“Do we have the conditions to be able to start again, a lot of that depends on what happens with COVID in the region, what happens within our hospital,” says Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Across the province, officials say the backlog of procedures is now in the tens of thousands.

In an interview earlier this week, the head of Grand River Hospital acknowledged the impact this has had.

“It is something that all of us as hospital leaders recognize, there’s been a delay of care for some people and that’s been by necessity to help us get ready for COVID-19,” said Ron Gagnon, CEO of Grand River Hospital.

Scheduled procedures were put on hold March 15, two days before a state of emergency was declared province-wide.

As planning gets underway to begin elective and scheduled procedures again, hospitals will still need to reserve 15 percent of beds for coronavirus patients.