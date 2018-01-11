

Community groups across Ontario are now able to apply for funding to open safe injection sites.

The province says it has opened the application process for anyone looking to open such a site in their community as an attempt to help halt the spread of opioid overdose deaths.

“Every life lost to this opioid crisis is an avoidable tragedy and our government is committed to doing everything in our power to combat this public health crisis,” Health Minister Eric Hoskins said in a news release.

“Overdose prevention sites have proven to save lives by offering necessary health services to some of the most vulnerable and marginalized populations.”

The province expects applications to come from healthcare or community groups that work with drug users. Preference will be given to organizations already offering harm reduction services.

Approved sites will provide harm reduction supplies, including arrangements for used needle disposal, as well as the overdose-reversing agent naloxone and supervision for anyone looking to inject themselves with drugs. Applicants are also given the option of supervising oral and intranasal drug use.

Any site approved by the province will be allowed to operate for three to six months, with possible extensions coming after that.

Applicants have to provide proof of need for such a site in their community, as well as details of how their site would operate, where it would be located and how security would be enforced.

Approved sites will be overseen by the Ministry of Health and local LHIN.