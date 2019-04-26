

The Canadian Press





The education minister is set to issue a directive to school boards today saying they'll get an infusion of cash so they won't have to lay off any teachers.

The boards had been afraid they would need to lay off teachers because the province increased the average class size as a cost-cutting measure.

But Education Minister Lisa Thompson has insisted the reduction in teachers will be through attrition, and no jobs will be lost involuntarily.

Thompson is expected to lay out today that the government has set aside 1.6 billion dollars in attrition protection to ensure there are no layoffs.

If not enough teachers retire, boards can use that money to pay the teachers they otherwise would have had to lay off.