Minister of Transportation John Yakabuski said new charges for dangerous driving are to send a clear message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated.

Nearly 6,000 crashes across the province have been caused by distracted driving in 2018.

“731 people have died in the last ten years because of distracted collisions,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

Fines for distracted driving are set to jump from $490 to $1,000 on Jan. 1.

Drivers convicted of careless driving causing bodily harm or death will also face greater fines of up to $50,000.

It could also come with up two years of jail time and a license suspension of up to five years.

According to one local road safety advocate, consistency will be the biggest contributor to road safety.

“If people don’t have the expectation that they’re going to get caught, they won’t change their habits accordingly,” said Mike Boos, member of the Tri-Cities Transport Action Group.

Failing to yield to pedestrians could also result in $1,000 fines, specifically at school crossings and crosswalks.

This fine is accompanied by an increase in demerit points.