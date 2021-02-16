KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the province's COVID-19 vaccination task force has approved its mass vaccination plan.

Health officials said they presented the plan to the province on Feb. 10 and it received a "strong endorsement." The program will come into effect once vaccine supply is available again. They plan to vaccinate at least 75 per cent of the population over the age of 16 by August 2021.

"The mass vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the largest public health projects our region has ever seen,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in a news release. “It will take a true ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to make this plan a reality."

Once mass vaccinations are available, regional officials said they'll be able to administer up to 10,000 doses a day.

There will be hub clinics at WDG Public Health offices in Guelph, Orangeville and the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex. There will also be mobile clinics led by partners like local paramedics and family health teams, the University of Guelph and Linamar.

The University of Guelph said it will offer a vaccination clinic at the University Centre.

“The University is proud to be part of this important partnership,” said U of G president Dr. Charlotte Yates in a news release. “We look forward to working together to help ensure the health and safety of the University and the broader Guelph community.”

The clinic could open as early as March 1, depending on vaccine availability, and will be able to administer up to 2,000 doses per day.

Officials will follow provincial direction on the vaccination plan.