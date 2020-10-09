KITCHENER -- One of Ontario's top doctors mentioned Waterloo Region on Thursday as an area of concern for rising cases of COVID-19, but so far no new local restrictions have been announced.

Dr. Dirk Huyer included Waterloo Region as an area where COVID-19 cases are beyond where the province would like to see them on Thursday, and Ontario's top doctor, Dr. David Williams, hinted that new restrictions could be coming.

On Friday, the province announced a slew of new restrictions mainly focused at three hot-spot areas in Ontario: Toronto, Ottawa and Peel. Waterloo Region was not included in the modified reversion to Stage 2.

Some of those restrictions included the closure of indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, cinemas and casinos.

Still, the province is now urging people across the province--including here in Waterloo Region--to stay home except for essential purposes.

"Limit trips outside of home, except for essential purposes only such as work where it is not possible to work from home, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity," the government said Friday. "In addition, travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, should only be for essential purposes."

Waterloo Region residents had mixed opinions about the possibility of new restrictions in the region, with some for a lockdown if necessary and others who thought the current measures in place were sufficient.

Waterloo Region eclipsed 1,800 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, a number that has risen by more than 25 per cent since the start of September.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy, and with files from CTV News Toronto.