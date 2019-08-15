

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Dozens of new weekly GO Train trips will be coming to Kitchener-Waterloo as well as the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced Wednesday that the province will add 84 new trips and extend 65 existing trips.

The expansion is intended to bring more rush-hour, midday, and evening service.

The new service includes 50 weekly train trips on the Kitchener line and will offer late night weekday service to Toronto’s Union Station.

An existing 6 p.m. trip on the Kitchener line from Union Station will now run express to Bramalea before continuing to Kitchener.

“The new express for Kitchener will save customers 20 minutes in their daily commutes,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster.

GO train service is expected to increase by eight per cent over the past year after the new and extended trips go into effect on Aug. 31.