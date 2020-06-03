KITCHENER -- Thousands of people have expressed interest in attending a peaceful march in protest of racism and police brutality in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.

The KW Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter was organized following a number of recent high profile, police-involved deaths of black people in both Canada and the United States.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,300 people had responded "going" to the event on Facebook, with another 7,300 people interested.

One of the groups organizing the event released a statement on Tuesday saying that police violence is a problem in Waterloo Region.

The African Caribbean and Black Network is calling on the region to defund the Waterloo Regional Police and reallocate resources to prevention and community initiatives including income support, health care and education.

The march is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., leaving from Gaukel and Joseph Streets in Kitchener on Wednesday, and moving toward Victoria Park.

Organizers have asked attendees to keep COVID-19 restrictions in mind by wearing a mask, keeping to groups of five or less and maintaining a distance of two meters between groups.

They are also asking anyone who may have symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and watch a livestream of the event instead of attending.

Health officials have expressed concerns that with a large number of people expected to attend it will be more difficult to maintain physical distancing.

