Protestors gather to fight Ford government’s Bill 23

A demonstration was held in Stratford as opposition to the Ford government’s Bill 23 continues to grow across the province.

Bill 23, the Build More Homes Faster Act, was announced last month as part of the government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis. The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in the next 10 years.

In Stratford, a crowd gathered outside the local MPP’s office. Demonstrators told CTV News, there are significant environmental concerns.

“The weakening of the cities, it’s just sinful what that’s going to do to our cities and what it’s going to do to our taxes – is terrifying,” said organizer Sharon Collingwood.

Critics of the province’s plan are calling it a pro-developer deal that will erode Ontario’s Greenbelt and contribute to urban sprawl that forces more financial burden on municipalities.

“[There will be] big reductions in the ability of the people, the elected officials, here in Stratford and in other cities to actually have any impact on how developers actually behave. It’s going to cause a big jump in our property taxes,” said another organizer, Mike Sullivan, at the event.