A group of pro-choice protestors took to the street outside a Kitchener MP's property on the night of one of his big fundraisers.

The protestors are upset with Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht's decision to second an anti-abortion petition last month.

He hasn't publicly commented on the decision to do so, but released a statement that reads in part:

"I will always stand up for Canadian's (sic) right to express their opinions. It is well known that for 13 years I have worked to promote a culture of life, including improved palliative care, organ donation, suicide prevention, as well as protection for our pre-born."

A few people in the group dressed in costumes from the Handmaid's Tale, saying it's symbolism for the treatment of women in the popular show and how that's relevant.

"We feel with the forced birth policy, particularly the sorts of the petition that Mr. Albrecht has backed, forced birth disenfranchises whole populations, it's what happened in Gilead in the story of The Handmaid's Tale," explains protestor Jennifer Botari.

Hundreds of people attended Albrecht's 'Big Tent' event on Tuesday. The protesters were not on the invite list.

Last month, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said his party's platform is clear on the matter.

"I’m going to keep saying the same thing that I’ve always been saying on this. A Conservative government will not reopen the issue," he said.