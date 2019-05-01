

CTV Kitchener





A group of people rallied outside Cambridge City Hall on Wednesday evening to show their opposition to safe consumption sites.

Angie Campbell, with a group called The Voice, says she doesn’t want a safe consumption site anywhere in Waterloo Region.

Campbell says the sites won’t help those in need without having proper resources in place.

“We need to put our money into our mental health and our detox and rehab facilities and make them better,” says Campbell.

The demonstration outside was initially meant to coincide with a public consultation meeting.

On Monday, the city announced Wednesday’s meeting was being postponed.

Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry says it was due to a scheduling conflict with the firefighter recognition night being held on the same evening.

“We were able to postpone the planning services meeting in order to allow all of council to come to the event,” McGarry says. “This event has been planned for months.”

McGarry says prior to the recognition event she had a chance to meet with the protesters at city hall to discuss their concerns.

A new date for the public consultation hasn’t been set.