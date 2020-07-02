KITCHENER -- A group of protesters rallied on Thursday afternoon against a new provincial home care bill.

The demonstrators in Kitchener said Bill 175 could privative home care delivery in Ontario.

The Waterloo Region Health Coalition hosted the rally near Sportsworld on King Street. Organizer Jim Stewart said the Local Health Integration Network currently provides all case management and coordination for helping people with home care. He added the system makes sure the organization can monitor private chains and make sure they're operating with public interest in mind.

If the bill goes forward, Stewart said that role would transition to private corporations.

"These private chains, these conglomerates, they don't even have to tell us how they're delivering home care," he said. "There's no oversight whatsoever and that's, to us, the primary concern. It's all around case management, case coordination, the placement of people into home care, the coordination of that home care and the review of how that home care is being delivered."

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said the legislation "in no way enables the privatization of home care."

"The Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act will allow Ontario Health Teams to deliver more innovative models of home and community care," the statement read in part. "Patients will benefit from primary care, hospitals, home and community care and long-term care providers being able to collaborate directly to provide care that best meets individual care needs."

The statement also says home care providers are "prohibited from charging for professional, personal support services and homemaking services." The ministry said there will be "no immediate changes" to existing contracts for both profit and not-for-profit homes.

The demonstrators also said they're concerned about Bill 161, which they said could limit the ability of Ontario residents to bring class-action lawsuits against corporations like for-profit care homes.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Attorney General said Bill 161 will "address issues that clog the system and slow down justice for everyone."

"The proposed changes would not preclude individuals from seeking redress from other remedial avenues, but rather, these changes would ensure that a class action is the most appropriate procedure to obtain that redress," the statement said in part.