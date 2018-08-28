

CTV Kitchener





The City of Guelph has introduced a new safety measure for cyclists on the city’s streets.

Protected intersections offer cyclists the ability to turn in a safer way without having to dismount and use a crosswalk.

This type of intersection allows two-step left turns, the city’s website explained.

One was installed at the intersection of Gordon Street and Stone Road, bordering the University of Guelph campus.

The page explains that, to turn left, cyclists should continue straight on green ‘crossrides’ and wait in a designated waiting area.

Then, they can use the crossrides to complete their left hand turn without merging or mixing with traffic.

The city is still allowing left hand turn lanes for cyclists who choose to use them.