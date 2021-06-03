KITCHENER -- A proposed building in Kitchener could dramatically change the city’s skyline.

The area at Charles and Francis Streets across from CommuniTech could soon be the site of the tallest tower in Kitchener.

On Wednesday night, a neighbourhood meeting was held to talk about the plan for the possible 44-story structure.

Concerns mentioned from people in the area included traffic, parking, and shadows, but the issue of affordability was raised the most throughout the evening.

“They’re proposing affordable housing as a major component of the community benefit contribution for the project, because affordable housing is a major priority for them,” said Chris Pidgeon, president of GSP Group.

The developer is asking for 530 units, made up of a mix of one and two bedrooms, in the tower would sit on a little more than half an acre of land.

In-8 Developments says that, with some of their early renderings, they will hopefully achieve a “timeless look.”

The developers also built Kitchener’s current tallest building of 39 stories at the corner of Frederick and Duke Streets.

If approved, construction on the new tower wouldn’t start until 2023 at the earliest.