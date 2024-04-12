Proposed pipeline project slated for Elmira

A low-carbon renewable energy pipeline could soon be coming to Elmira.

The proposed plan would connect the natural gas system to existing infrastructure.

“This project could generate approximately 11 million cubic meters of renewable natural gas annually, reducing 22,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to taking approximately 5,000 passenger cars off the road each year,” said Murray Costello, the director of southeast region operations for Enbridge Gas.

If developed, the newly built four-inch steel pipeline and injection station would connect to an already existing pipeline. The pipeline itself would be between 1.9 km and 2.9 km in length, depending on the chosen route.

The three options are:

Along 50 Martin’s Lane – Before turning along Arthur Street North and west on Reid Woods Drive

Along 50 Martin’s Lane – South on Arthur Street North then turn west along Church Street West

Along 50 Martin’s Lane – Turning south on Arthur Street North, then west along an abandoned railway track

“The preferred route… does not require us having to get lands from existing landowners,” said Costello. “It would be on the existing road allowance.”

The S-B-E anaerobic digester facility diverts organic waste from landfills and turns it into low-carbon renewable energy by capturing biogas generated by decomposing organic waste. That biogas can then be transformed into renewable natural gas.

Costello said public feedback has been positive.

“It creates less carbon intensive fuel as we are talking renewable natural gas and [putting] it into our existing infrastructure. This is an absolute positive for the environment and for our existing systems.”

CTV News reached out the Township of Woolwich for comment but no one was made available by our deadline.

There is another virtual public information session happening from May 13 to May 24.

The potential start of the project is spring 2025 with completion slated for late 2025.