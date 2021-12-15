Proposed Kitchener tower sparks concerns at neighbourhood meeting

KITCHENER -

Neighbours of a potential 44-storey Kitchener tower are raising questions and concerns.

Residents had a chance to discuss the proposal, which would see the construction of the tallest building in the city, at a Tuesday night neighbourhood meeting.

Concerns raised not only included the height of the tower in the Charles and Francis Streets area, but what types of units would be in it, and if any affordable housing would be part of the plan.

The developer says a majority of the 530 units will be single and two bedrooms, but since the first public input meeting, they've decided to add five units with three bedrooms to encourage families to live in the downtown core.

While prices for the units are still not available, an architect says they expect them to be offered at a cost many people can afford.

"Many of the units in our building are going to be affordable with a small 'a', or what some people refer to as obtainable," said Edward Thomas of SRM Architects.

Waterloo Region-based developer IN8 Developments has agreed to provide $300,000 to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church affordable housing project.

They've also proposed a bonusing agreement that would provide community benefits, like more affordable housing, in exchange for increasing the maximum floor space ratio.

"Ultimately, the terms of that bonusing agreement, we put to council to consider," said Garrett Stevenson, the manager of development review for the City of Kitchener. "It's council's ultimate decision to determine if it's appropriate."

Other questions raised surrounded the impact to traffic and how green space will be used.

Staff will take all comments and make recommendations at a committee meeting in February. The committee would then make its suggestion to council, and then the Region of Waterloo would need to grant its approval.