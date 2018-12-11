Featured
Proposed budget presented to council
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 6:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 6:54AM EST
Waterloo City Staff presented the 2019 proposed operating budget to council on Monday.
The proposal limits the tax increase to 1.9%, which is below inflation.
Council also approved the rental housing rates for 2019.
74% of licensees will see a fee reduction averaging $5 with 26% seeing an increase of $11.
Staff will be seeking council’s approval on the budget in February.