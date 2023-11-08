KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Property tax hike of over 10 per cent proposed in Guelph

    Guelph City Hall is seen on Oct. 3, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Guelph City Hall is seen on Oct. 3, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A large property tax proposal is on the table in the City of Guelph.

    A multi-year budget plan was laid out at a special council meeting on Tuesday that suggests raising property taxes by 10.32 per cent next year.

    This would translate to an additional $451 for the average household.

    In 2025, property taxes could increase by another 9.38 per cent, followed by 8.67 per cent in 2026, and 6.67 per cent in 2027.

    Residents can sign up to give their opinion on the budget at an upcoming meeting on Nov. 15.

    Council is expected to finalize the budget on Nov. 29.

