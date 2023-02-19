Property stolen from 13 trailers at a Kitchener campground, police say

An arrest has been made after police said property was stolen from 13 trailers that were broken into at a Kitchener campground.

On Sunday, a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports officers responded to a break and enter call on Saturday at a campground in the area of Pioneer Tower Road and Pioneer Ridge Drive.

Police said 13 trailers had been entered by the suspect, adding property had also been stolen from the trailers including a generator, tools, a television, and a stereo.

Two individuals, who chose not to identify themselves, told CTV News the campground targeted was the Pioneer Sportsmen Club.

The investigation is ongoing but police have arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with the following:

• Break and enter and commit (13 counts)

• Obstruct police

• Breach of undertaking

• Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.