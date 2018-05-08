

CTV Kitchener





Trees are still down across Waterloo Region after a severe wind storm tore through on Friday and some residents say they're holding off on cleaning up the mess.

Kitchener resident Brendon Wilkie says his vehicle was crushed and his home was damaged after a large tree came crashing down on his property.

Wilkie says he’s holding off on moving the van until his insurance coverage is finalized. He says he doesn’t want to jeopardize his insurance coverage.

Arborist companies say it could be weeks until many of the toppled trees are cleaned up.