KITCHENER -- A community of tiny homes in Waterloo Region meant for those that have been through the shelter system is being called life-saving.

Rick King is a resident of ‘A Better Tent City’ and has a journey from small business owner to homeless that’s not uncommon in community.

“Like a lot of people I’ve had some personal problems in my life,” he said. “Got into a state of depression, turned to drugs as a way out of my business that went to crap, my ex left me, my Dad passed away from cancer, everything all at once and it was more than I can take.

“Truthfully I contemplated suicide, I need help, if I don’t get it within the next week somebody’s going to be putting me in a box, I said I’ve had enough I can’t take anymore.”

At this point, King spoke to volunteer and homeless advocate Nadine Green, who told him about A Better Tent City.

“I call this the promised land for the homeless,” she said. “There’s this open space and homeless people just want to live their lives on their own terms and if they had a chance to do that that would be wonderful.”

The community of roughly 40 people is located at Lot 42 in Kitchener and features tiny homes as well as tents.

“It’s not a tent out in the bush hiding away from bylaw and having to move every other day getting robbed every other week,” said King. “You got a bit of security here, to get some friends who will back you up, it goes a long way.”

Green lives on site and is referred to as ‘Momma’ by residents. She says the concept is successful because of its flexibility.

“The people who are on the streets, it’s not like they didn’t have shelter, they just didn’t want to live in the shelter and have the rules,” she said. “People don’t really want to stay there, this place gives them a chance to live on their own terms.”

King says it’s the sense of community and freedom that has allowed them to reclaim ownership of their lives.

“It’s not huge, it’s no mansion, but as long as I’m living there it’s mine,” he said. “What’s in it is mine. I’m free to do whatever I like, express myself, and make it my home.

“This place is paradise, truthfully. You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.”

King says he’s back to work along with taking care of his addiction issue.

“It’s been the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “If I can’t do anything else I just want to be an example of what can happen.

“You’re never in too far to get out.”

The future of A Better Tent City is currently up in the air, with organizers hoping to keep it at Lot 42 until next year.

The Region of Waterloo says they are looking for properties in the area that can support a community like this.