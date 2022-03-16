'Prom business has just exploded': Business booming ahead of graduation ceremony season

Formal attire stores and banquet halls are getting a boom of business with prom and graduation ceremonies season around the corner.

Staff at La Crème in St. Jacobs said they are often fully booked, with about a dozen high school students coming in to try dresses on every day.

“We work hard to take a few walk-ins as we can but the prom business has just exploded,” said owner Nancy Boudreau.

Ava Duchene, a Grade 12 student from Guelph, was trying on dresses during March break and said the class of 2022 can’t wait to mark the major milestone.

“We're really excited for it, just to get to be together again and celebrate,” said Duchene.

Most big celebrations were put on hold due to pandemic restrictions for the last two years.

“Last year, for the year older, they had a little party in their backyard,” said Aliyah Zakhary, a Cambridge student said. “It was cool. The party was good. But there was no prom. It was just a massive party.”

Zakhary said students at her school still aren’t sure what the plans for prom will be this year, but said the school isn’t organizing it.

“It is student-run, so it’s not going to be a real prom,” Zakhary said.

The owner at Paragon Banquet Hall said they have received a lot of prom booking requests, but said in many cases it’s the parents and students who are in charge and not the schools.

“We are happy to still book with them but we require one adult per 15 kids as a parent or as a security guard. We require a police officer with a police car,” said Jacques Tutunjian.

The WCDSB pointed to its policy online that states:

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health and Ministry of Education have indicated that we can begin planning for the normal celebratory events connected with graduation. We will now begin the process of planning, and seeing what is possible.”

Loretta Notten, the Director of Education added in an e-mail:

“Many of our schools have no tradition of a ‘prom’ per se – so those will only be explored as possibilities in those schools where such a tradition exists.”

The WRDSB said in an e-mail statement that it is too early to know what the plans are and said it will have more details about graduation and prom events after March break.