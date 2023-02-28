Prolonged roadwork causing headache for Kitchener business

Ongoing road work on King Street East from Sportsworld Drive to Highway 401 is having a major impact on businesses, causing concerns and headaches for some of the stores managers.

The store manager of Casalife Furniture in Kitchener said the construction is impacting how customers get in and out of their parking lot, with several telling her they don’t feel safe doing so.

“Any drive by traffic that somebody might be stopping in. I think we’re losing out on, because I definitely have heard from clients that they’re waiting maybe fifteen minutes to turn into our parking lot,” Casalife Manager Samantha Power said. “They’re having to actually go to the set of lights down the road, turn around in a parking lot there, and come on this side of the road,”

Road work started along this strip back in September as the Region of Waterloo works to reconstruct the road and storm sewers, along with installing active transportation facilities on both sides.

The physical work shut down for the winter, but it is expected to start back up in April.

Powers said the way the road has been blocked by the leftover equipment has made customers struggle to find the entrance.

She said a small sign put up to help customers find it has been knocked over several times.

Powers said the water has also been out during construction and the stores led sign needs a $6,000 fix.

Internet connection has also been lost multiple times, forcing the business to call other locations in order to complete a sale.

Powers said she understands the construction is important for making improvements to the community, but she’s frustrated with the continued impact it’s having.

The region of waterloo told CTV News all of the construction in the project is expected to be complete by June of next year.