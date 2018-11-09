

CTV Kitchener





The Sensitive Santa program provides a more relaxed Santa experience for kids.

It runs on Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Cambridge Centre.

The sensory-friendly program allows kids with social, emotional or behavioural needs to enjoy a Santa experience in a more controlled situation.

“Each family that attends will receive a complimentary photo with Santa to commemorate this magical holiday season,” the city’s website said.

Families are asked to register in advance to keep the event organized.

Those interested in registering are asked to contact Robyn Hyland at hylandr@cambridge.ca, or at 519-740-4680 ext. 4292.