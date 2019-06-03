

The Guelph Nighthawks have just started their inaugural season but they’ve already made a positive impression on their head coach.

“They fight like brothers and sisters,” Terry Upshaw joked. “But I guess that’s the nature of the beast when you’re playing professional.”

The Nighthawks are one of six Canadian teams competing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The new basketball league gives Canadian talent to place to develop on home soil.

“[There are] seven Canadians on every team,” Upshaw says. “I’d rather see top flight Canadians play in a Canadian league, over a foreign guy I don’t know.”

The Nighthawks have fourteen players from the Greater Toronto Area on their active, inactive, and practice rosters.

Some players have ties to Guelph, including guard Malcolm Glanville who played his collegiate career with the Gryphons, as well as Guelph native Connor Wood, who played for the Carleton Ravens.

“It’s a great event for family members. It’s a family experience,” says guard Myles Charvis. “We’re bringing that good basketball atmosphere to Guelph.”

Edmonton, Fraser Valley, Niagara, Hamilton, and Saskatoon are the other five cities that have teams.

You can watch the In Your Backyard segments on the Guelph Nighthawks with Stu Gooden, Wednesday June 3, 2019.