KITCHENER -- A residence in Guelph had profanity spray painted on its door and walkway last week.

Guelph Police say it happened at a home near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Kortright Road West early on the morning of April 14.

Police say they got a call at about 2:20 a.m. that someone had spray painted the walkway and door of the home.

In a news release, officials provided photos of a person they want to speak to in regards to the graffiti.

They have not said whether or not the person is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you would rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.