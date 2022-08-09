Proactive panic alarm thwarts attempted robbery in Waterloo: WRPS

The proactive triggering of a panic alarm was enough to scare off potential robbers at a Waterloo business, according to regional police.

Two people reportedly entered the business on Erb Sreet West around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say one male propped the door of the business open while another rushed out of the vehicle and inside the building.

An employee inside believed they were about to get robbed, and proactively triggered the panic alarm, according to officials.

The employee reportedly ran into the back office and locked the door while the two males fled.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.