KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pro-Palestinian rally held in Uptown Waterloo

    A pro-Palestine rally in Uptown Waterloo on Nov. 19, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) A pro-Palestine rally in Uptown Waterloo on Nov. 19, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

    A rally was held in Uptown Waterloo Sunday as a show of support for the Palestinian people.

    Demonstrators gathered in Waterloo Public Square, calling for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel.

    “End the siege on Palestine now!” they chanted over and over again.

    Waterloo regional police were also at the rally to keep traffic moving during the march.

    They said the demonstration wrapped up around 5 p.m.

