

CTV Kitchener





Two pro-choice activists are speaking out after an alleged assault against a pro-choice activist on Tuesday in Kitchener.

Melanie Oleksiw says her vehicle was vandalized in November with messages condemning pro-choice advocacy.

Oleksiw says she believes she was targeted for her participation in a pro-choice rally in Kitchener.

Jacki Yovanoff, a pro-choice activist, says she has also been targeted after finding screws in her tires.

The president of KW Right to Life, Jane Richard, says there have been clashes before but they have not been violent.

“The pro-life people that we interact with throughout the city in various groups are all very peaceful,” says Richard.

Both groups say there is enough room in the community for both of them to have their say and they are condemning any act of violence.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Christina Succi