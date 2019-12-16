Toronto police say a private investigation into the slayings of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey is over, but the force's own probe continues.

Insp. Hank Idsinga, the head of the department's homicide unit, says investigators have sifted through thousands of tips, search warrants and videos as they continue to work the case.

He says a team of private investigators the Sherman family previously hired has wrapped up its work, but he did not say what, if anything, those investigators found.

Idsinga offered no further details on the motive behind the killings.

The couple died on Dec. 13 and were found two days later, posed by the pool in their north Toronto mansion.

Idsinga is asking anyone who submitted tips to the private investigative team to resubmit them to the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.